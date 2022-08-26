It is sickening to hear about the epidemic of mass shootings in our country. This crisis is unique to the United States which doesn’t regulate “assault rifles.”
No place is safe from these weapons, not theaters, schools, churches, concerts, shopping malls, or our streets. As sales of assault rifles continue to soar it is inevitable the carnage will continue to grow. The defining attribute of these high power, clip fed, semi-automatic rifles is their ability to put out high volumes of lethal fire. What can we do?
The vast majority of Americans want stricter controls on assault rifles but the NRA-controlled Republican Party refuses to offer any limits on these weapons. They argue that the second amendment protects these weapons. That of course is not true. A clear example is the restriction placed on machine guns (Tommy guns) and sawed off shotguns by the National Firearms Act of 1934. The NFA strictly regulates machine guns and all weapons and parts for easy conversion to machine guns.
The modern assault rifle can easily be converted to a machine gun and is a far more effective killing weapon than the Tommy gun that terrorized our streets during the prohibition era. Republicans want to spend more money on making our schools into fortresses, adding armed security guards everywhere and encouraging everyone to carry a gun for self protection. These expensive measures have proven to be ineffective. Adding assault rifles to the NFA makes sense to me.
