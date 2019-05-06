Editor:
There is no doubt that Vladimir Putin has a big win coming from Trump’s pledge of no more sanctions waivers for countries buying Iranian oil. As oil-dry countries like China, Turkey, South Korea, Japan and others will be buying Putin’s oil.
According to the Washington Institute in Washington, D.C., Putin is moving full steam ahead to gain military muscle in the region beyond his Syria. Trump has succeeded in making once long-time rivals allies. Iran and its younger population due to religion wanted a relationship with Europe and the U.S.
As one source has noted what ties Iran and Russia together is anti-Americanism. Meanwhile, Putin has possibly pulled Turkey away from NATO, and at the same time maintains close ties to Netanyahu’s Israel and a number of Sunni states who are against Iran’s Shitte Revolutionary Guards and proxies.
Despite Russia’s moves, it has no soft power, but China does under its Belt and Road initiative, and it will own much in the region, and that will be a problem. Why is there not discussion on the huge project of the Belt and the Road? Answer, fear and ignorance. Wake up, America!
Bill Weightman
North Port
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.