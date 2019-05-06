Editor:

There is no doubt that Vladimir Putin has a big win coming from Trump’s pledge of no more sanctions waivers for countries buying Iranian oil. As oil-dry countries like China, Turkey, South Korea, Japan and others will be buying Putin’s oil.

According to the Washington Institute in Washington, D.C., Putin is moving full steam ahead to gain military muscle in the region beyond his Syria. Trump has succeeded in making once long-time rivals allies. Iran and its younger population due to religion wanted a relationship with Europe and the U.S.

As one source has noted what ties Iran and Russia together is anti-Americanism. Meanwhile, Putin has possibly pulled Turkey away from NATO, and at the same time maintains close ties to Netanyahu’s Israel and a number of Sunni states who are against Iran’s Shitte Revolutionary Guards and proxies.

Despite Russia’s moves, it has no soft power, but China does under its Belt and Road initiative, and it will own much in the region, and that will be a problem. Why is there not discussion on the huge project of the Belt and the Road? Answer, fear and ignorance. Wake up, America!

Bill Weightman

North Port

