Editor:
Another favorite Trumper talking point: Why hasn't Hillary Clinton been locked up? Because, unlike Trump, she has not committed any crime, none at all.
How would I know this? Because, during her presidential campaign, when republicans held the majority in Congress, the House investigated her nine times! Surely you Trumpers remember that? Fox News was sure to gleefully cover every aspect of every bogus investigation. As soon as one ended, with no evidence of any crime on her part, Republicans would claim they had "new evidence" and start another one. Talk about a hoax investigation, it was a total abuse of power, and an abuse of a dedicated public servant. Disgraceful. Emails, the Clinton Foundation, Bengazi, they scoured everything, looking for something to hang her with. Nine investigations, and they found no crimes on her part!
Then Trump demanded that his puppet attorney general Barr investigate her, and the people who had investigated him. Again, Hillary Clinton, and those who investigated Trump, have been exonerated.
Some of the Trumpers base their fake charges on Fox News broadcasts. But Fox News covered all the Hillary investigations. Didn't they pay attention to the results? Or are they just too empty-headed to remember that far back?
I've called stubborn Trump supporters irresponsible and unpatriotic. Maybe I've been unfair; maybe they're just stupid. They sure act stupidly, like willing Russian puppets. Or maybe they're fanatics, who refuse to accept facts. Whatever they are, they're dangerous to our country. Putin must be so happy.
Debrah Hoeltzel
Englewood
