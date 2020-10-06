Editor:
A divided country is a weak country. That is the state of America under Trump. No unified response to crises can be accomplished when the head of state encourages division. When the president undermines science, encourages citizens to take arms, demeans governors on the front lines, insults military leaders, blames others for not solving problems, lies about his political opponents, and demeans people indiscriminately, he is sowing division rather than providing leadership to resolve the issues.
The economy will not prosper with a continuing high risk of infection in the workplace. This pandemic will not be conquered by issuing conflicting messages, contradicting the Centers for Disease Control and Food and Drug Administration experts, and giving empty promises of quick vaccine solutions. With the pandemic killing more than 40 times the American people killed in the 9/11 attacks, the economic recovery is stalled..
Putin must be quite content to see that his efforts to get Trump elected in 2016 have accomplished what he hoped for: a country divided against itself with an autocratic president undermining our democratic election process. Putin would like nothing better than to help Trump steal the 2020 election to increase Russia’s influence in the world.
We need to rally the American people to a unified response to the major problems facing us. Trump has shown us that he cannot handle the job. Joe Biden will change this state of affairs. Vote early to be sure your vote is counted.
Mary Raynor
Port Charlotte
