Editor:
Relishing the chasm in the American populace and the disruption caused by the government shutdown wrought by his White House puppet, Vladimir Putin sprang closer to two more of his major goals on Jan.14-15.
On Jan. 14, news stories confirmed that Putin’s orange puppet planned to withdraw the U.S. from NATO, the most effective peace-keeping entity in history. Thus, Trump eagerly opened the door for more Russian aggression, probably in the former Soviet republics. Admiral James Stavridis, NATO's former supreme commander, said, "Even discussing the idea of leaving NATO — let alone actually doing so — would be the gift of the century for Putin." Former Under Secretary of Defense Michèle Flournoy called the decision "the wildest success that Vladimir Putin could dream of."
On Jan. 15, the British Parliament quashed Teresa May’s Brexit plan, marking a major defeat that will lead to serious disruption of trade in Europe, weaken England, and sow seeds of anarchy. Putin must be ecstatic.
Putin’s puppet pushed for Brexit for some time, promoting European upheaval. He lambasted our NATO allies and attacked their leaders. The riots in France and the rise of populist leaders in Europe are directly or indirectly the work of Putin and Trump.
NATO, the U.S. and the EU are intertwined. Security and trade are mutually dependent. Both are weakened when one is undermined. Putin knows this; Trump doesn’t care.
With Putin’s goal of bifurcating the U.S. met, he and his puppet neared completion of two other major Russian goals in January.
Johnny Thomas
Port Charlotte
