Reports continue to come in regarding Russian aggression aimed at the Ukraine. As student of history, it reminds me of a similar action that occurred during the rise of Nazi Germany. In September 1938, Hitler, (like Putin's demands aimed at the Ukraine) demanded the Sudetenland from Czechoslovakia or he would take it and the rest of the nation by force.
Both France and Great Britain wanted to avoid another world war and signed the 1938 Munich Agreement, an appeasement policy, which attempted to sooth the greedy Germany by sacrificing on a minor issue (the "Sudetenland"). By signing the pact, both nations ignored their alliance with Czechoslocakia and forced the transfer of any provinces with 50% of the population speaking German to the Third Reich. (Didn't we sign a Munich Agreement with Russia regarding the Ukraine after Putin grabbed the Crimea to appease him)?
The fourth branch of the U.S. government, career bureaucrats, who are in their 30s wouldn't know anything about the Sudenterland. They were never taught history. I suggest that they find a copy of the January 4, 2022 issue of the Washington Examiner and read an article written by Anne R. Pierce entitled, "Putin in the Driver's Seat."
Putin's actions pretty much mirror those of Adolf Hitler and in fact his actions are exactly what Hitler did. Shortly after March, 1939 little remained of Czechoslovakia and in was just a matter of time that the Third Reich marched in and took over what was left.
