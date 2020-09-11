Editor:
Can anyone explain to me why the center yellow lines is not used on the crossovers on State Road 776?
I am sure it would improve the sign issue there. At the right of the line you could see traffic coming, which I am sure would decrease the number of accidents in this area.
Beverly Henrichon
Englewood
