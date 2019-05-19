Editor:
We took a drive from Port Charlotte to Babcock Ranch this weekend. Had a nice lunch with friends overlooking Lake Babcock.
I read his week that the state Legistature has funded $8 million for a Hurricane Shelter at Babcock Ranch. I also read that Babcock is going to seek additional funding from Charlotte, Lee and Collier counties.
I question how much benefit the shelter will be to Charlotte County residents. Babcock Ranch expects to build 19,500 homes. It took us about an hour to get there and the entrance is very close to the Lee County line. Just how big will this shelter be?
Francis Brasseur
Port Charlotte
