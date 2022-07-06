Editor:

I have a few questions and comments:

Why do I seem to be the only one to remember Trump saying the election with Hillary Clinton was rigged? Then he realized he was winning and shut up about it.

If the Proud Boys and white supremacists are supposed to be so wonderful, why are they not nice?

Why is there no time limit on how long a person can be a senator or representative? There should be term limits.

Why are Supreme Court justices appointed for life? I am sure people back when that started did not live or work that long so it was OK. Now?

Why are there so many war-like and evil videos for kids?


Why are there no universal background checks to buy guns? that would probably eliminate many people with mental illnesses or other issues.

Why can someone buy a gun but not a beer? When my child was in high school in Florida, beer age was raised to 21. Those already 18 could buy but many had to wait until 21. Not many seemed to care. Guns should carry the same thoughts.

How is it the NRA can be so controlling of gun laws?

The second amendment was approve because there was no army (and people hunted for food). Today we have an army, so army type guns should be allowed for army only. How can you hunt with a gun that will totally destroy the rabbit, duck or animal you are hoping for dinner?

Enough said and asked. Thank you for letting me vent.

Barbara Riordan

North Port

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments