Editor:
Let's play a betting game. Answer the following questions with a yes or a no. Suppose, for each question, you have a month's income at stake. Bet with your head, not your heart.
Did Trump know about the much lied about Trump Tower meeting prior to the meeting?
Has Trump had sexual relations with any woman other than his wife since his inaugural?
Did the Trump Company benefit from the Trump presidency?
Would you vote for Trump if he actually shot someone on 5th Avenue?
Does/Did Trump have financial interests in Russia?
Did Trump's interests benefit from the "charitable" Trump Foundation?
Has Trump broken any laws in any of his business "deals?"
Would an examination of Trump's tax returns damage him?
Did the Trump family interests benefit from the recent tax code revisions?
Is Trump a habitual liar?
Was Trump University an outright fraudulent enterprise?
In addition to the two much publicized payoffs, did Trump make payoffs to make other misdeeds go away?
Early on in the campaign, did Trump mock a reporter with a disability by mimicking his speech and actions?
Would Trump run unarmed into a school shooting to save lives?
Does Trump care about the "little guy/gal"?
(Bonus bet double or nothing) Does Trump know the words to the "Star Spangled Banner"?
The answers will appear in the next letter in a month.
John J. Marshall
Englewood
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.