Editor:
I have some questions. My first one would be if the "Medicare for all" is at 100% or 80% like it is now. I have a policy to pick up the 20% left over cause that can add up.
Then I would like to how you can kill someone with your car and just drive away? You should know that you need to call 911. When does someone run over a child at a bus stop and keep going? How can someone murder someone and because they are 17 could go free or get a reduced sentence after stabbing, shooting and setting them on fire. At 17 you are using the act of "not fitting in with you friends and they pressured you." Too bad. It is wrong to kill anyone unless you need to defend your own life.
Why are people stealing so much? You have to lock your car all the time and you have done in the first place but why are they out that time of night? Why is government gotten so corrupt and backstabbing. They should be help accountable to the people that voted for them and clean up the cities and help the homeless. It horrifies me to think if people living in tents among human waste and needles and rats. Pelosi, Schiff, Schumer and Nadler need to grow up and play nice or leave the playground.
Carol Leonard
Port Charlotte
