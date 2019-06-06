Editor:
I am writing to thank some very special people at the Right of Way Division of the Public Works Department of Punta Gorda.
I called to report that the sidewalk on West End Drive from Shreve to Magdalena had many raised areas and was really dangerous.
My main concern was for people living at the Palms of Punta Gorda Assisted Living Community at the corner of Shreve and West End Drive. Some of the residents are so indomitable and resourceful, and are determined to get out into the world and get exercise instead of just sitting in the nursing home. But, because of the very uneven bumpy sidewalk, when they tried to go around the block in their wheelchairs, they were in grave danger of turning over and getting badly hurt.
Linda Day at Public Works spoke with me and, when I explained the situation, was alarmed and so caring about those people.
I assumed it would be weeks before the job could get addressed, so you can imagine my shock when, early the next morning, a crew was repairing the sidewalk. Not only were they repairing the big raised areas but also the small ones that could be a little bumpy for the wheelchairs. Tim and Jason Wilburn were there making the entire length of the sidewalk safe for my friends to use.
Thank you from the bottom of my heart, Linda, Tim and Jason for caring so much and for doing a great job. All of you are tremendous assets to the Public Works Department and to Punta Gorda.
Marilyn Enoch
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.