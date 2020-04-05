Editor:
Getting straight to the point: The U.S. is not prepared to fight the coronavirus pandemic. We need strategic resource management based on accurate information. To do this, the true number of infections must be established.
Everyone should be tested so we don’t have silent carriers infecting others. To that end, the federal government should take all necessary steps to immediately increase the number and effectiveness of test kits. The federal government should also immediately address treatment of those infected. Hospitals are being overwhelmed. We need more hospitals, more hospital beds. We need protective gear, especially for health care workers, but also the rest of us. And we needed all of this last week.
And as individuals, we must be willing to do our part by following social distancing recommendations. And our governments should be willing to make those recommendations mandatory. Please consider reading the article at: https://medium.com/@tomaspueyo/coronavirus-the-hammer-and-the-dance-be9337092b56
This article compares the responses and outcomes of other countries’ strategies, including the economic cost of not taking extreme measures now.
If this article raises your concerns about the trajectory of the virus in Florida and in the United States, please consider writing all of your elected representatives, your state governor and state legislative representatives, and the U.S. President and your representatives in both houses of Congress, to demand immediate action.
Mary Stuckey
Punta Gorda
