Editor:
Corrupt politicians who respond to the influence of money by taking official actions directly favoring the donors are engaging in quid pro quo. This is the Latin equivalent of the vernacular expression of “scratch my back, I’ll scratch your back.” Proving a quid pro quo may result in serious legal consequences for the politician.
The typical quid pro quo is a one-on-one transaction. We are now witnessing the equivalent of country-wide succumbing to the allure of this loathsome practice. You give me your loyalty and I’ll give you judges, tax cuts and wholesale elimination of regulations designed to protect the air we breathe, the water we drink, the planet God gave us to safeguard (Genesis 2:15).
Alleged Christians who are supposed to be soldiers for Christ have gleefully become soldiers for Trump, an individual declared to be “a horrible human being” by none other than his incoming chief of staff. Sen. Orrin Hatch, a paragon of virtue in the Republican Party and the Mormon Church, dismissed the many scandals, and dozens of criminal investigations erupting around his family and administration with a, “I don’t care … he is doing a good job.” This is the ultimate quid pro quo.
Glimmers of hope: Fox News is opening up to un-fake news, the Democrats have regained the House and Mitt Romney is replacing Orrin Hatch.
The institutions that made America truly great are saving the day for decency, democracy and the rule of law.
Rom Mattesich
Punta Gorda
