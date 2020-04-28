Editor:

Trump has had to work with a system that was not designed for a pandemic of this magnitude. The previous administration did not restock the nation stockpile after the H1N1 epidemic. It was 6 months before Obama declared H1N1 an emergency and then he did it from his golf cart. Reprehensible. In addition ever since China was opened to trade, one administration after another encouraged industry to take advantage of the lower labor rates in the Chinese

Gulags. Both Democrat and Republican administrations were guilty. It was not until Trump took office that he made the move to bring back manufacturing to the USA. And now the “drive by media” wants to blame him for critical materials and drugs being made in China and India. Get real! And the states, are they not responsible to assure that their hospitals are adequately stocked? Who gave the states a pass?

Salvatore Castronovo

Punta Gorda

