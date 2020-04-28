Editor:
Trump has had to work with a system that was not designed for a pandemic of this magnitude. The previous administration did not restock the nation stockpile after the H1N1 epidemic. It was 6 months before Obama declared H1N1 an emergency and then he did it from his golf cart. Reprehensible. In addition ever since China was opened to trade, one administration after another encouraged industry to take advantage of the lower labor rates in the Chinese
Gulags. Both Democrat and Republican administrations were guilty. It was not until Trump took office that he made the move to bring back manufacturing to the USA. And now the “drive by media” wants to blame him for critical materials and drugs being made in China and India. Get real! And the states, are they not responsible to assure that their hospitals are adequately stocked? Who gave the states a pass?
Salvatore Castronovo
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.