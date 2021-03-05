Editor:
The mission: vaccinate as many Floridians as possible as fast as possible.
The hurdles: Never done before. Millions of Floridians moving about, some staying home. Different means of communicating with the public – many with internet access, others without. Media uncoordinated in disseminating vaccine information. Unanticipated costs. Unanticipated staffing access. Far too few vaccine doses with no delivery schedule.
The plan: mobilize as many different vaccination methods and organizations as fast as possible. Find and mobilize vaccination teams and sites with refrigeration. Create new methods of connecting with the public. Create ways of bringing the public into and through vaccination sites. Create a supply chain to get vaccines to the vaccination sites. Create means of evaluating how the vaccination sites are performing. Recruit the private sector to perform vaccinations.
The implementation: Try as many methods of vaccinating as possible as quickly as possible. See what works - do more of that. See what doesn’t work - stop doing that. Find as many established groups as possible and serve them fast – risk favoritism to do it. Think war – plans work until the first shot is fired/given.
Gov. DeSantis is doing a great job. He’s done all this in two months. He should be praised. Stop throwing stones. If you’ve got an idea, send it to the governor.
Alex Bugaeff
Englewood
