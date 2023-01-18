Editor:

This is regarding the editorial opinion of Mr. Fletcher the city manager of North Port on the proposed commercial and residential development of Warm Mineral Springs park. Mr. Fletcher continues to use the old buildings as his excuse to give our public park to private developers and in his words 'color outside the lines' of the citizen approved low impact plan from 2019, in more clear terms to subvert the will of the people.


