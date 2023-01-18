This is regarding the editorial opinion of Mr. Fletcher the city manager of North Port on the proposed commercial and residential development of Warm Mineral Springs park. Mr. Fletcher continues to use the old buildings as his excuse to give our public park to private developers and in his words 'color outside the lines' of the citizen approved low impact plan from 2019, in more clear terms to subvert the will of the people.
He claims to be seeking a 'fiscally responsible' plan but the city of North Port has $9 million in the WMS fund and could easily erect a basic office and restroom facility within the budget, that is all the people are asking for and a simple economical solution. Old buildings are absolutely not a reason to give our park and natural wonder to developers so they can build condos, hotel, medical offices, conference center, restaurant, etc. All of the park is an important buffer zone to protect Warm Mineral Springs, which is already the lowest flowing spring in Florida and at danger of dying.
All 82 acres of the park are brittle limestone karst which is very fragile and it would be easy to collapse and/or pollute WMS with this development proposal, as has happened to many springs in Florida. Warm Mineral Springs is the only warm spring in Florida and one of the best in the world, it is a treasure that should be protected and respected, not overdeveloped by politicians and their friends in business.
