Editor:
I was sorry to read in Steve Reilly's report on the Dearborn Street area, that there are million-dollar plans to re-design intersections. Haven't we learned from the fake brick debacle?
Anyone in a wheelchair, on a bike or pushing a baby buggy knows that schemes, that some think cute, do not benefit foot or vehicle traffic. At least here in subtropical Florida the uneven fake brick crossings don't damage the blades of snow ploughs, but they do damage the pavement badly. "Redevelopment" should leave intersections alone — to be smooth and functional. Those on the CRA advisory board are to blame for the one-way streets with cumbersome curbing. They have damaged Dearborn enough!
Americans don't have universal health care to help the victims of COVID 19 and yet local schemes to waste millions are pushed, while in Washington Saturday Congressional sessions must be called to help the Post Office. Where are out priorities?
We need commissioners who care about maintaining the surface quality of our two-way roads and worry about the erosion that damages their edges.
Jean Kathleen Ranallo
Englewood
