Editor:
I was disheartened this morning as I read three letters to the editor. All three were filled with such vitriol and hate for our president. Has anyone thought to say a prayer for the president as he tries to guide us through a world pandemic, race riots, cities burnt and looting. None of which are the president's fault.
Before all of this started the president was on a clear track to win re-election in November. The stock market was at an all time high. Three percent unemployment a record low. Anyone wanting a job could work. Life was good.
Only the never-Trumpers and the dishonest news media were unhappy. They were like spoiled children having a tantrum. No matter what the president does, it is wrong in their eyes. Try listening to what the president actually said and not what the media tells you he said.
I, for one, will pray for our president, his family and our great country. Please stop all the hate speech. We have enough to deal with right now. My mother always told me, "If you can't say something nice about someone then don't say anything at all."
Sandra Brookshire
Venice
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.