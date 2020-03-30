Editor:
Why do we puny humans continue to throw money at beach replenishment if we truly believe in the hysteria of rising seawater and climate change? While I have sympathy for some beachfront owners, for example those who inherited their properties, I have none for well-to-do owners.
As nature does its thing on coastlines, as it has done through the eons, we should let it have its way. Beachfront properties should become uninsurable, with no state or federal support, and certainly not by using other taxpayers' money. While I wouldn't want to see any immediate, draconian action taken, a decades-long, phased reduction of support as properties are lost to the sea seems better than more sand and capital thrown at a lost cause.
Perhaps some assistance with removing the remaining debris from lost properties would be better than pumping new sand that might be lost in the next bad storm. I challenge everyone to rethink the entire process, and implore the state and coastline counties to plan now, rather than later for the inevitable.
Philip Grudzinski
Rotonda West
