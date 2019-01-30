Editor;
I, along with other employed workers, were laid off or on strike and lost wages, and not getting money back retro.
Bottom line, quit your whining. Tell your leaders to quit placing blame on the other and stop acting like little kids on the playground. Wake up, people. Let these leaders not get paid and see how fast things get resolved.
It's both parties that are playing games with your living.
K.M. Bohm
Englewood
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.