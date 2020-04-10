Editor:

“And finally we shall henceforth and forever leave all power, authority and dominion over our persons and properties in the hands of the well born, who were designed by providence to govern. And in regard to the liberty of the press, we renounce all claim to it forevermore, Amen; and we shall in future be perfectly contented if our tongues be left us to lick the feet of our well born masters.” — John Humble, 1788.

Steven Churchill

Englewood

