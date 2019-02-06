Editor:
The mainstream media has written and broadcasted many more stories about Virginia Gov. Northam's bad choices while he was in college than they have about his evil choice to sanction abortions at, and even after, birth.
That is because racism is an easier, more acceptable subject to tackle and it is a winner for Democrats. Every time they want a person or subject to be marginalized or to just go away they play the race card.
Abortion, on the other hand, is a hot potato. In this case, to criticize Northam on Virginia's abortion law might weaken their rabid protection of it. This governor's set of bad choices does an excellent job of pointing out how the public is manipulated by the media.
Shirley Reynolds
Englewood
