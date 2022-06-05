American citizenship has made this country great! However, citizenship comes with rights and responsibilities, and the expectation of social assimilation. Country over ethnicity.
Our current problem: Radicals are convinced that historic racial inequities must be resolved. They believe a non-white skin color entitles one to greater privileges, thus eliminating racial inequalities.
Those citing historic injustices of by gone times are judging the past irrationally. The past had their mores and customs, which were acceptable at that time. Only mores are not static; they evolve and change. America’s present-day mores have advanced from what they once were. We have evolved, as all societies should.
Nonetheless, American society has exploded with violent political clashes, statues falling, anti-racism posturing, and a demonstrated lack of history and civic education. Statues of Ulysses S. Grant, William C. Lee (thinking it was Robert E. Lee) have fallen President Lincoln’s name was removed from a high school; and the Gypsy moth, Washington Redskins, and Cleveland Indians have been renamed, all to accommodate a perceived political correctness of the present. Those actions are somehow intended to reverse social inequities of minorities.
Faulting present day for not being liberal in the past has led to the consequences we are currently enduring. Our country is being divided based upon religion, ethnicity, and skin color.
Today’s America is unstable and in a state of moral chaos, largely due to battling ethnicities.
Race, religion, and mores have been weaponized. Our traditions and customs should be honored.
