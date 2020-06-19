Editor:
Human lives matter! George Floyd's life matters! Equally does the life of Patrick Underwood, shot on the steps of the Federal building in Oakland! So also the life of David Dorn, killed trying to restrain looting in St. Louis. The life of every child snuffed out in a womb matters too. So does a resident in a nursing home. Each member of the human race has been created by God and has value for that reason alone. Laws against the taking of human life have been given by God and are well known to the human conscience.
Anyone who values people of one race or background over others has fallen into the trap of racism which they claim to avoid. A person's value is neither greater or less depending on skin color or genealogy. We need to minimize, not emphasize, our perception of race when making judgments about a person, whether we are a common citizen or are connected with law enforcement.
For government purposes, measures such as affirmative action for a favored race create new wrongs on top of old ones and perpetuate racial friction. Reparation transfers would punish innocent people to benefit others, creating a new aggrieved group. Qualifications, character and work ability should prevail, not race or even a perception of diversity. Let us work and pray for a society where race does not matter.
Thomas Logie
North Port
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.