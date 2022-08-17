I am running for City Council District 2 because I am committed to Punta Gorda. I have been involved in this community for over 30 years and served as a dedicated member of City Council for 8 years.
During my tenure on City Council, we were able to work to get many essential projects completed, including the much-needed Reverse Osmosis Water Plant. Our Council worked with the community to prioritize Veteran's Park and the construction of the Vietnam Memorial Wall.
We donated land in proximity of Linear Park that was recently developed as the Punta Gorda Charlotte Library. Together, we acquired alternative funds, and most of these needs were met without raising taxes. Once elected, I will continue to focus on city expenditures and find other resources beyond our citizens’ property tax bill to protect the tax-paying citizens of Punta Gorda.
Personally, I was very involved in developing and facilitating the Downtown Tree Lighting event, Halloween at City Hall event, and coached for the Punta Gorda Police Jazzy Jammers Program. I am the current executive director of the Southwest Florida League of Cities and have strengthened relationships around region, state, and nation.
All the mayors have voted for themselves, and I enjoyed serving as mayor and vice mayor for the City of Punta Gorda. It was both an honor and a privilege! I value transparency and if elected I will continue to encourage lively community participation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.