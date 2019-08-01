Editor:
There are three sides to each issue. There is the “right,” the “left” and somewhere between. There has to be meaningful discourse. Have you noticed that those on the left appear to constantly use name calling of those with an alternate view? Calling names is easier than engaging in important discussions.
Example 1: Anything that the right wants done is “un-American.” Throughout American history our government has kept groups of people at our military bases. Today it is un-American. The Democrats, Sen. Chuck Schumer, blames President Trump for the current border crisis. The problem didn’t start with President Trump. President Obama had the same problem and even warned about sending “unaccompanied” children to this country.
Example 2: Are you “Islamophobic” when you worry about Muslims killing infidels, anybody not of their faith? If a person doesn’t want to hear the Muslim call to prayer over loudspeakers (noise pollution) five times a day, which President Obama and others call a “sweet sound,” is that person “Islamophobic?”
Example 3: Is a person a “racist” for not believing in “reparations.” Recall Kaepernick’s “dissing” the flag? Talking bobble-heads of color used reverse racism. “Plantation mentality” their phrase for racism. Racism or anger about not respecting our flag?
Example 4: When you don’t agree with Ocasio-Cortez’s and her new colleagues in Congress calling President Trump racist are you a “sexist, racist or a white supremacist.”
How many recall the saying, “Sticks and stones may break my bones, but names will never hurt me?”
Lloyd Stilson
Port Charlotte
