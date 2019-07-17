Editor:

On July 15 a published letter claims that discrimination in the U.S. is dead.

I must ask what rock you are hiding under. Just yesterday and again today your president stated that three U.S.-born and duly elected congresswomen of color go back to where they came from. All are natural-born American citizens.

Racism and discrimination have skyrocketed since Trump. Get your head out of Fox watch multiple news sources vs. that propaganda network.

Carol Mainardi

Port Charlotte

