The continuous venom being spewed by various Democrats and the liberal media is only BS and does nothing to bring this country together, which the Democrats rant and rage about.
The Democrats accuse President Trump of being a racist and yet they do nothing to promote race relations. I'll give you a couple examples. Chicago now leads this country in shootings and crime against people of color, and yet the Democrats and liberal news media ignore one fact, these same crime's are being perpetrated by people of color against people of color, and yet radical Democrats ignore the truth.
The Democrats in Congress need to look to their own house to clean and stop accusing President Trump of being a racist.
Let's look at other controversial cites, Baltimore, Washington, D.C., Detroit, Miami and don't forget the state of California are all Democratically controlled and all have racial problems and in some cases are financially troubled.
All of the Democratic rhetoric against President Trump because he won the 2016 election ignore one fact. He addresses our problems and get results, but the radical left in Congress, Shummer, Pelosi and the rest continue to belabor and attack him at every turn.
For the record, Obama declared a national emergency eight times as president, to aid various small counties, most of which were Muslim and not one Democrat objected. Trump only wants to protect our country.
Robert V. Thompson
Punta Gorda
