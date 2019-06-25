Editor:
Is the Democratic Party coming apart?
After more than two years, millions of taxpayer dollars, endless investigations they are now calling for an investigation of A.G. Barr. What ever happened to the investigation of Hillary's failure at Benghazi, or her dirty financing of false stories about Trump, the mysterious death of Vince Foster, not to mention the unexplained millions for the Clinton Fund.
Has anyone ever asked why so many Democratic controlled cities are in financial trouble, Chicago's hundred of shootings and murders every weekend, L.A.'s filth and homeless, California's corruption and waste, illegals running gangs of mobsters, Baltimore's ruin?
With the sudden influx of Muslims into the Congress of the U.S. with their radical socialistic views, do you ever wonder who is financing all of this, those caravans of illegals that have threatened our southern border? Could it be our friend George Soros, a dedicated socialist? The U.S. is unique in world history and yet radical Democrats, liberal media want to change the U.S. into a socialistic country.
Beware America, it's time for term limits in our Congress and government, now.
Robert V. Thompson
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.