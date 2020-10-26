Editor:
Get ready for the mob to take over if Biden wins. His will is so weak that the radical left will talk him into anything. He won't remember what his position is on anything.
So I don't want to say "I told you so" but when it happens "I warned you." Do you really want a rude, condescending unqualified Kamala running the country, while Joe resides in the basement? Think before you vote.
Phyllis Grilo
Port Charlotte
