Editor:
Is the Democratic Party in serious decline with a couple of radicals such as Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren who calling for free education, free health care, even free health care for illegal immigrants, saying laws don't matter but people who are here illegally do, without any idea who will ultimately pay for all this, and radical left hate-mongers such as Chuck Schumer, Nancy Pelosi, Jackson, Feinstein and several others making false accusations against President Trump and some nominees to the Supreme Court, totally without any truth, all because Trump won the 2016 election and they want to bring him down for the 2020 election.
Instead of looking into the financially corrupt Democratic cites that are wastelands on filth, crime and corruption, such as Los Angeles, San Francisco, Detroit, Chicago and Baltimore that the have received millions of our tax dollars to rebuild these cities the radical left spend millions of our money on lies and false accusations against Trump.
When are the radical Democrats going start doing the job they were elected to do, make and govern the laws of this United States? The Democrats and liberal left ignore the fact that a country's first obligation is to it's citizens, not to someone who has sneaked into this country illegally.
Reps. Cortez and Harris and associates want to do away with the Department of Homeland Security. Where has the Democratic Party of 25 years ago gone?
Robert V. Thompson
Punta Gorda
