“What followed was killing and destruction on a mass scale as the rebels laid waste to the exquisite relics, monuments, and art of (blocked). (Special Series, The Epoch Times, 9/22/-28, 2021) Sound familiar? It’s not Seattle, Portland, not San Francisco, New York, Chicago nor any of the other cities that were laid siege to by radicals in 2020....it was the March 1871 Paris Commune rebellion of armed mobs and bandits led by socialist, communist anarchists and other activists. The movement was affiliated with and heavily influenced by the First International, the Marx Communist Movement.
If you doubt for a moment that what took place 149 years ago is not happening here in the United States, then you simply refuse to acknowledge the truth. Unless, of course the Daily Sun is your source of news.
This paper did very little reporting about the riots that took place in 2020, instead they put all their effort into seeing that Donald Trump was defeated. They accomplished that by denying news space to Trump supporters.
When I questioned why a particular letter from a “Never Trump,” was printed I was chastised by the Sun editor. “What was fiction? Is it not a fact those people he named have been arrested or charged? Do you not believe those who attacked the Captiol should be called terrorists? What would you call them? I don’t recall your letter that we challenged....” 9/14/21, The Daily Sun editor) Doesn't sound like an objective editor to me.
