Never before in history has a former President's home been raided! This is facist, socialism, marxism, communism! We knew Biden and administration, DOJ and the FBI couldn't be trusted but this is a new low! It's a political hit job by the Democrats and a "fishing expedition" by the FBI.
First the Russia, Russia, Russia hoax. Then Jan. 6, Jan. 6, Jan. 6th, etc. Why? Because they know Trump will run again and they won't be able to beat him. So, they do what dictators do. They "take out" their opponent!
If Trump wasn't going to run, they would ignore him and so would MSM. So, Hunter and the "big guy" took off on a week's vacation. I assume they're going to try and figure out how to evade the incriminating facts that Hunter has on his laptop, which the FBI had before the 2020 elections and ignored! Even CNN's Brian Stelter 8-7-22 said, "Hunter is under federal investigation, charges could be coming at any time, this is not just a right-wing media story, it's a real problem for the Bidens."
In October, 2020 Stelter said the opposite of Hunter's laptop, "this is a classic example of the right-wing media machine." MSM and the Democrat politicians don't want you Democrat voters to know the "truth and facts!" Try and go by what a politician does, not by what they say. Trump had us energy independent, etc. Biden stopped that, etc, his first day in office!
