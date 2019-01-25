Editor:
One recent letter writer may wish to wonder about this: When will the civil war end?
Conflicts continue until the “Halt! Warning!” sign from the hand turns into the extended hand of friendship and resolution.
Ted Graper
Port Charlotte
