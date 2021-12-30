Thanks for Craig Garrett’s article, “Tortoises at Risk?” on 12/28/21. As a native Floridian who grew up in central Florida’s scrubland, I have always cared about our native gopher tortoises, that can live 40-60 years. I retired in North Port largely because of the similarity of habitat to my home area. I know that my house occupies a patch of what was once primeval Florida. At the same time I observe with deep concern the rapid, often poorly-controlled development of what remains.
The current building surge brought one builder to my neighborhood who clearly complied with gopher tortoise relocation requirements. I commend him. But just recently I’ve witnessed on our roads, about a mile apart, the crushed shells of two gopher tortoises with at least 10-inch carapaces. One of these was two blocks away, in a 30-mph zone, one on a main road with a 45-mph limit, near a gopher tortoise crossing sign. Quite likely, for very “practical” reasons, someone in the building industry “accidentally removed” these slow-moving “obstructions.” How sad!
I’ve occasionally earned income in the building industry, and I’m aware of the financial pressures and concerns of builders. However, if the possible fine ($4,000?) is less than the cost of relocating a gopher tortoise (up to $6,000?), a hard-pressed builder is likely to risk the fine rather than follow the rules. If we intend to protect this endangered “keystone species,” the fine always needs to be significantly higher than the cost of permitting and relocation.
