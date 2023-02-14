It is difficult to be against Ranked Choice Voting (RCV) from a fairness of elections point of view. When RCV is put to voter referendums it usually wins. Public opposition is due to not understanding RCV; this can be overcome with an open mind to learning about RCV.
Another opposition to RCV is simple fear of change; preferring to keep the current voting system. Political polarity has reduced social cohesion.
Election reform is urgently needed to build back social cohesion so we can resolve problems before it too late to resolve them peacefully.
Highly partisan elected officials and party operatives already have the power; they maintain it by opposing RCV and other election reforms. Telling them RCV is fairer and bipartisan isn’t going to immediately resonate with them. The change will not initially come from elected officials.
We need to promote RCV with the public. Elected officials will only institute RCV in government when enough voters speak up relentlessly to make it clear there is a groundswell of public interest. Then they will realize that their only chance to retain power is by making a new decision based on new information.
Please go to rankmyvoteflorida.org and help spread the word about ranked choice voting to get our elections aligned with voter’s needs.
