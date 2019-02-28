Editor:
No one likes a rate hike, especially from an essential utility, such as the "water department."
When first receiving notification of the pending rate hike I was concerned about the annual increase. While I felt the existing water rates were extremely low, increasing them at an escalating rate every year over five years seemed unjustified.
Unlike your editorial in today's paper, the county did a poor job of pointing out the real reasons behind the increase.
Thanks to your editorial, you've done what they should have done, by placing the blame where the blame should have been placed initially, with General Development Corp.and their failure in the 1990s, with the age of the existing system and the vast size of the system.
The only blame we should cast on the county is the fact that they didn't start passing these increases on earlier.
Allan Schildknecht
Englewood
