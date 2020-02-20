Editor:

I’ve loved being a Rays fan for 15 years and have attended games, practices and fan days at the Charlotte Sports Park.

Today I brought my wife hoping to see my favorite players. The website listed “Spring Training Fan Day” from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. We got there around 10 a.m. and stood in the sun until 11:10 when they finally opened the gates. By this time my wife had to go sit down, so I went through alone. Unlike past years when the players were identifiable in their numbered jerseys, this year the team members were all wearing the same shirts and from 60 feet away, it was difficult to know who was who.

Fan day? I’m less of a fan today than I was yesterday. How disrespectful of the management to leave ‘fans’ standing in the sun for 40 minutes?

Eric Sovern

North Port

