Editor:
I’ve loved being a Rays fan for 15 years and have attended games, practices and fan days at the Charlotte Sports Park.
Today I brought my wife hoping to see my favorite players. The website listed “Spring Training Fan Day” from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. We got there around 10 a.m. and stood in the sun until 11:10 when they finally opened the gates. By this time my wife had to go sit down, so I went through alone. Unlike past years when the players were identifiable in their numbered jerseys, this year the team members were all wearing the same shirts and from 60 feet away, it was difficult to know who was who.
Fan day? I’m less of a fan today than I was yesterday. How disrespectful of the management to leave ‘fans’ standing in the sun for 40 minutes?
Eric Sovern
North Port
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.