Editor:
Roger Eaton has been very instrumental in modernizing the clerk’s office by bringing both services and accessibility into the digital age. The clerk’s website is set up for citizens to conduct business online. Whether it is making online payments, searching for court information, and electronically filing court and recording documents.
When Coronavirus started affecting the area, Roger and his staff set up technology with the judicial and court agencies to transform the court to processes for remote appearances.
As a child welfare professional in Charlotte County I have seen the positive changes Roger and his staff have made when it comes to technology in the court system. Roger Eaton is eager to find solutions and to save the taxpayers money and time.
Please support and re-elect Roger Eaton in November.
David Gervais
Port Charlotte
