Editor:
To one of your readers who clearly never took a civics course. Please understand Congress and only Congress can appropriate (spend or cause to be spent) any monies from U.S. funds. President’s have not and hopefully never will appropriate monies. A president simply approves or vetoes the appropriation bill sent to him/her from Congress.
You might be confusing Lyndon Johnson’s numerous elderly and poverty programs. Indeed it was President Carter in 1977 that signed the bill written by the 95th Congress allowing social security trust fund monies to be put in the general fund.
Please stop blaming presidents. It is the representatives that WE vote for that are supposed to know how we would best benefit from financial programs. So get off your duff and read the history of the ssa.gov and learn something. Haven’t us still unemployed have spare time on our hands. You might want to look up 1981 also when Congress wrote the bill to borrow from the three trust funds....social security, medicare and the disability trust fund. Presidents ONLY sign into law what the Congress deems important to their constituents. This seemingly misunderstood purpose of congress is probably one of the best scams on the American people by blaming the executive. It is counterproductive.
Lynn McKnight
Punta Gorda
