Editor:
If you haven't read the Mueller report, you don't have a clue of what it states. It by no means comes close to the way that William Barr portrays it.
It took quite some time to read, but every american should. Over 100 contacts with Russians by the Trump campaign, almost all of which were denied until they were caught. Almost all witnesses were elusive and refused to answer questions.
The president's refusal to testify in person. His written answers mostly state "I don't recall." (I have the best brain, I am a genius). Over a half-dozen instances of obstruction.
When people say Mr. Mueller has exonerated our president, that is patently false. Until you have read the report, I suggest you withhold your opinion. Russia has attacked our democracy and we have a president who refuses to accept the facts and worse refuses to do anything about it.
I personally find it quite alarming. Some will disagree with me, so please read the report and then post your comments.
James Goedde
Punta Gorda
