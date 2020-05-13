Editor:
Thank you so very much for your Our View of May 1. As a 30-year resident and daily reader of the Sun, it brought back many wonderful memories of past and present Sun family members who make our paper what it is. Sincere gratitude! Included in my many "yellow" memories is a Sport Charlie from my son's soccer game in the early '90's still taped to an inside cabinet door. Brian Gleason was the sports writer then.
This reader did have to chuckle, however, at a letter titled hate speech should not be published in the Sun. The writer then states that she understands freedom of speech and supports it "with all my heart and mind." Unless I missed something in the translation, it appears she did not grow up learning "sticks and stones may break my bones, but names can never hurt me." You have only to look at the top of the political chain to see that disrespect and name-calling has apparently become quite normal and acceptable. A sad fact to be sure!
Joyce Robbins
Port Charlotte
