President Trump has said so much that is plainly incorrect by virtue of his ignorance of American history and governance, that it is not reasonable to believe anything he says. It is painful to watch a world leader, chief executive who sees people and actions based only on some perceived notion of fairness to him personally.
The 2020 election results have become his only reason to be. There is presidential attention to no other matter, and fact-free talking points have become like disturbed dogs barking in the night, to paraphrase HL Mencken, or a neighbor’s auto horn alarm. It is all meaningless, high in volume, and of no value.
Add to this, 100 or so legislators and attorneys general attempting to support this another public grift with a futile appeal to the Supreme Court to overturn an electoral plurality of 7 million votes. Here is the only positive outcome of all this: These 100 or so elected officials (including Florida) represent a a list of candidates who have no concern or commitment for the rule of law whatsoever. Vote them out of office in years to come, and America will be well served.
Rich Weingarten
Port Charlotte
