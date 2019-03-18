Editor:
A recent letter to the editor discards solar power as an option for large-scale energy production in the U.S. The writer says that solar can produce only 2.5 watts per square meter of land area. He concludes that the U.S. would need land area the size of Texas, and more to go solar.
The math is blatantly incorrect. The sun shines on your roof with 1,000 watts per square meter and a typical solar panel with 15 percent efficiency would bring the real energy figure to about 30 watts per square meter. When you also factor in an increase in solar panel efficiency, which is now somewhere between 20 and 40 percent you can see why 2.5 square watts per square meter is incorrect.
The writer then paints a poor picture of Germany’s efforts at using renewable energy, including rolling blackouts and a failing grid. In truth, Germany produced enough renewable energy in 2016 to supply 32 percent of the country’s electricity use. Germany operates a very reliable grid and German farmers are even using some of their land to install solar farms which can account for about 40 percent of their income.
My reason for enjoying the wonder of solar energy is anecdotal. My off-the-grid cabin has had solar power for over 10 years. Whenever I walk in through the front door and I flip on the light switch or turn on the radio I do exactly what the writer suggests: I use my brain and a calculator to evaluate the energy system. The cost for me: zero. I like that calculation.
Gary Helinski
Fort Ogden
