Editor:
This a response to a letter titled:
"Alarmists spreading climate change bunk."
Proof: Google NASA graphic for temperatures over the last 2,000 years and clearly see that temperatures have risen in the past few years to new peaks. Over the past 250 years humans have added just one part of CO2 (carbon dioxide) in 10,000 parts to the atmosphere while volcanoes emit much more CO2 than humans. One volcanic "cough" can add 10,000 CO2s in one cough. There are 1,500 active volcanoes on Earth; 50 erupt every year, sometimes "coughing" for days. Think Hawaii.
The reality: Volcanoes are the cause of global warming, not coal and petroleum. The impact from the use of oil and coal is so minuscule that the cost to humanity to switch from oil and electricity is ridiculous.
There are more than 800 million people on this earth that are hungry and on the verge of starving. Three million children die of starvation each year. Our planet earth needs more carbon dioxide (CO2) — not less carbon — to heat the earth, allow more crops to be grown and feed those who are starving. Save the Children.
Douglas Young
Punta Gorda
