Editor:
I am for border security and against the Trump Wall. The two are not the same, the latter being a political stunt. Trump claims that the wall, which is not real, will solve the illegal immigration problem, which is real.
Numerous credible reports have shown that visa overstays are a more serious problem than illegal border crossings. For example, the nonpartisan Center for Migration Studies found that since 2007, a majority of undocumented immigrants in the United States are the result of visa overstays, and that in 2014, two-thirds of those admitted on temporary visas overstayed. The wall, real or imagined, would have no effect on these people.
In addition, about half of the people who crossed the southern border illegally did so at existing checkpoints. The wall, be it concrete, satin or space-age plastic, would have no effect on this.
Overall, through last spring, cross-border immigration had been negative, i.e., more going out than coming in, for several years and illegal crossings were at a 40-year low.
If Trump really wants to reduce illegal immigration, he should request funds to make real, not rhetorical, progress. Instead of demanding billions for the wall, asking for $5 billion to hunt down visa violators and $5 billion to boost checkpoint efficiency would go farther toward solving the problem and would show that he and his self-proclaimed “very good brain” have given a little thought to the issue.
Tom Butler
Port Charlotte
(0) comments
