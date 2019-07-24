Editor:
A new restaurant in Port Charlotte is an adventure in delicious food and stunning décor. Los Mariachi's 3575 Tamiami Trail in Port Charlotte offers not only a taste of Mexico but an array of carvings from booths, chairs and a "made at your table" guacamole cart. The tables are hand paintings in brilliant colors.
Greeted by friendly, well-dressed staff sets the tone for this fabulous experience. I've been there several times with friends and family. This jewel of a restaurant offers a live Mariachi band on Sundays. Get the feeling of a mini-vacation in Port Charlotte at Los Mariachi's.
Mary Guthridge
Punta Gorda
