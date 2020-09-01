Editor:

Here are reasons to support Trump as president for life:

1. Race

Trump has shown us it's ok to tear gas a peaceful crowd to get to picture taken with a Bible (ironic?) and that Black lives really don't matter.

2. The economy

Trumpenomics has only one goal. That's making sure the rich get richer. Killing Medicare and Social Security is no problem. Millionaires don't need it anyway.

3. Bigotry

Trump tells us there are some really nice people in the white power and Nazi movements and that Latino immigrants are all rapists and drug runners.

4. Pandemic

Trump's leadership has saved us! He knew that this disease would just go away if he did nothing. Remember when 5 million cases and 175,000 American Covid deaths seemed impossible?

5. Fair elections

Trump is willing to accept the outcome, as long as he wins the Electoral College. (Nobody cares about the popular vote.)

Mail-in ballots are a hoax. (except his, of course). What if the Russians printed millions of ballots and sent a dozen to every registered Retrumplican? Stop the mail!

Charles Goodman

North Port

