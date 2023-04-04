For those of you who say “I can't believe you voted for a Republicans." Well folks, listen up and learn: I don’t vote for an individual person or party; it isn't a popularity contest. I vote for Christian principles and core patriotic values.
I vote for the second Amendment to protect us from a tyrannical government.
I vote for the next Supreme Court justice to enforce the constitution as written.
I vote for the electoral college, and the Constitutional Republic we live in.
I vote for the police, law and order to protect us from the lawless.
I vote for the military, and the veterans who fought and died for this country.
I vote for the flag that always represent the freedom in America.
I vote for the right to speak my opinion and not be censored.
I vote for secure borders to maintain our sovereignty, legal immigration, and stopping drug and human trafficking.
I vote for the right to praise my Christian God, without fear of persecution.
I vote for every unborn soul the Democrats want to murder.
I vote for freedom, liberty and the American dream; the good of God and against the evil of Satan.
I vote for the truth of only two sexes, male and female, and the marriage between them only.
I vote for the idea of the American way of life; the future of our country; and one nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.
